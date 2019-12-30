North American hunger for SUVs is steering electrification strategy

In North America, the terminal decline of sedans and two-door cars continues, whilst the popularity of larger vehicles—SUVs, crossovers and pick-ups—continues to grow. 2018 was a rough year for automotive sales, but compare the year-on-year drop in sales for the humble sedan—10%—with that of the SUV—6.6%—and you begin to understand why automakers are building portfolios so heavily around larger vehicles. Ford has proven notably bullish on SUVs and their high profitabilty, announcing in 2018 that it will halt all car sales in the region save the Mustang and the Ford Focus Active….