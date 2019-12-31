Should consumers brace for an attack of the delivery droids?

Autonomous vehicles could revolutionise the way goods reach consumers’ doorsteps, but they also risk being a menace. By Freddie Holmes

   December 31, 2019

With the onset of autonomous driving technology, advances in machine learning and the ever-present need to reduce urban emissions, the automotive industry is taking steps to optimise the final leg of a journey. Often described as ‘last mile’ solutions, these typically relate to trips made by a delivery service—be it food or parcels—and connections from a major travel hub to a precise destination, such as from a train station to an office block in the centre of town….

