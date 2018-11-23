Vauxhall Motors announces restructuring at Ellesmere Port

Today, Vauxhall Motors announced that it has entered into a 45-day consultation period with Trade Union and employee representatives to propose a restructuring of the Ellesmere Port Manufacturing Plant.

At a National Joint Negotiation Committee meeting held on Friday 23rd November, the Company announced a proposal for business restructuring to align headcount and production costs with the 2019 production forecasts and plans. The 2019 plan encompasses site compression, implementation of new technologies and other transformation activities which will impact on headcount requirements. This restructuring requires a planned phased reduction in headcount by 241 heads during 2019.

This restructuring is critical to ensure that the Ellesmere Port plant develops its competitiveness during this difficult time within the industry. The restructuring is necessary to make it a competitive plant when compared to the benchmark.

The Company confirmed that it remains committed to achieve this essential restructuring without having to utilise Compulsory Redundancies.

Additionally the Company outlined the possibility for employees to transfer their employment to its Manufacturing Plant in Luton. In such cases the Company would provide relocation support to employees.

The Company will enter into Collective Consultations for a minimum of 45 days with Trade Union and Employee Representatives with a view to reaching agreement about avoiding redundancy, reducing the numbers of redundancies and mitigating the consequences of any such dismissals.

SOURCE: Vauxhall Motors