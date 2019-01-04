Valeo demonstrates telematics platform equipped with Autotalks’ global V2X at CES 2019

Valeo and Autotalks, a world leader in V2X (Vehicle to Everything) communication solutions, will display global V2X capabilities integrated in Telematics platform at the upcoming CES® 2019.

V2X technology will significantly increase safety by extending the perception of the car for better anticipation of the potential road dangers. By enabling constant exchange of information between vehicles and with the infrastructure, V2X is one of the key technologies in the move towards cooperative driving and to globally optimize Smart City traffic flow and services.

“We are excited to have our chipset inside Valeo’s Telematics platform, after a quick and straightforward integration with the NAD and the platform’s software,” said Hagai Zyss, CEO of Autotalks. “Autotalks is proud to collaborate with Valeo on a truly secure mass-market global V2X system.”

“The objective of our collaboration with Autotalks is to propose to our customers a worldwide solution based on a single hardware platform and a single V2X software stack that can be configured for DSRC/ITS*-G5 or C-V2X(PC5) and switch from one mode to the other”, said Laurent Zimmermann, Vice President Connected Car Product Group at Valeo. “This future-proof V2X solution, combined with the ADAS portfolio of Valeo, will be a solid foundation towards the path of the autonomous car and safer transportation.”

* DSRC/ITS: Dedicated Short Range Communications/Intelligent Transportation Systems

More technical Information:

The live demonstration shows a Valeo telematics platform capable of switching between DSRC and C-V2X for global deployments. The platform includes a Cellular NAD (Network Access Device), Multi-core Application Processor and a commercial module with Autotalks second generation SECTON/PLUTON chipset capable of both DSRC and C-V2X direct communications (PC5 protocol).

Autotalks’ deployment-ready, 2nd generation V2X chipset is the world’s first available solution which supports both DSRC based on 802.11p/ITS-G5 standards and C-V2X based on 3GPP specifications. The chipset allows customers to easily toggle between DSRC and C-V2X communications – a capability which will also be shown in the live demonstration. The new chipset isolates V2X from the cellular Network Access Device (NAD), thus providing domain separation & security, scalability and potential cost-optimizations of Telematic Control Unit (TCU) deployments. The separation of V2X from in-vehicle infotainment ensures that the safety related purpose of the V2X system is not compromised. Furthermore, V2X isolation combined with Autotalks’ recognized cyber security leadership enables a truly secure platform. Autotalks’ global V2X chipset is currently available for customer and partner C-V2X demonstrations.

With these innovations, Valeo is once again demonstrating its capacity to imagine, design and develop technologies conducive to new forms of mobility that are widely accessible yet adapted to individual needs.

SOURCE: Valeo