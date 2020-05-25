Unveiling: A first look at the new Opel Mokka

The new Opel Mokka turns onto the home straight. The next generation of the bestseller from the German carmaker is currently going through the last tests and set-up runs before series production starts at the end of the year. The new Mokka will be available from Opel dealers from the beginning of 2021. So far, only camouflaged test vehicles that do not yet show the final design are on the road. One of these is unveiled in a new Youtube video.

The green camouflage pattern of the Mokka, which stimulates the imagination, again plays an important role in the new Opel video. The most prominent test driver of the pre-production vehicles is Jürgen Klopp. The Opel brand ambassador had the opportunity to drive a few kilometres with the purely battery-electric Opel Mokka-e. With a clear conclusion. “Super car! You will have a lot of fun”, enthuses Klopp after his first acquaintance with the new Mokka in the video.

The next Opel Mokka generation is a completely new design based on the company’s highly efficient CMP multi-energy platform (Common Modular Platform). This modular kit offers maximum flexibility in vehicle development. The CMP also allows the use of purely battery-electric drive as well as internal combustion engines. The customer has the choice. Thanks to the use of high-strength steels, the vehicle weight is low and the body stability is high. The new Mokka weighs up to 120 kilograms less than the previous model – with almost the same wheelbase and tyre sizes.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Opel