Ultium Cells LLC Starts Ground Prep on New Electric Vehicle Battery Cell Facility in Lordstown

Ultium Cells LLC is the name of the General Motors and LG Chem joint venture for cell manufacturing. Construction has started with ground prep activities for the future site of the Ultium battery cell manufacturing facility in Lordstown.

During the pandemic, product development work on GM’s future EV and AV portfolios continues to progress at a rapid pace. The Cruise Origin was revealed in San Francisco earlier this year, and production timing remains on track for the yet-to-be-revealed Cadillac Lyriq and GMC HUMMER EV, all powered by the Ultium battery system.

