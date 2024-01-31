Toyota: Resumption of production and shipments of the Probox

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) has decided today to resume production and shipments of the Probox, which is outsourced to Daihatsu Motor Co

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) has decided today to resume production and shipments of the Probox, which is outsourced to Daihatsu Motor Co.

We deeply apologize to our many customers who have supported the Probox and waited so long for these vehicles and to our suppliers, dealers, and other related parties for the concern and inconvenience this has caused.

With regards to the certification irregularities, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism confirmed on January 19 that the cars comply with the standards of the Road Transport Vehicle Act and lifted the suspension of shipments.

After the announcement of the certification irregularities, we received much strong criticism from our customers. However, we eventually also began to receive harsh yet warm comments of support from customers saying they need the product for their daily lives or work and hope for the early resumption of production.

As a result of confirming these customer comments and the availability of parts from suppliers, we have decided to resume production from February 12. We will make every effort to deliver cars to our customers as soon as possible.

SOURCE: Toyota