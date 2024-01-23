Toyota Motor Europe posts all-time sales record of 1,173,419 vehicles in 2023

Toyota achieves 2nd place as best-selling passenger car brand in Europe for a third year running

Toyota Motor Europe (1) (TME) sold 1,173,419 Toyota and Lexus vehicles in 2023, up +9% year-on-year resulting in a market share of 6.7%. It’s TME’s highest ever sales result (2) and reflects the increasing success of TME’s multi-path strategy. During this period, sales of electrified vehicles increased by +14% and now accounts for 70% of total volume. Lexus sales increased by +46% year on year making it one of Europe’s fastest growing premium brands, while Toyota remained the second best-selling passenger car brand across the region.“

“We are very pleased with another strong sales performance which marks an all-time record in our sales region. We have introduced several new zero and low-emission electrified vehicles as part of our multi-path strategy to offer customers the solution which best meets their needs, among them, the all-new Toyota C-HR and Lexus LBX which will provide a further sales boost in 2024. And, as we recently presented there’s more to come with many exciting new zero-emission products in the pipeline that will help us meet our carbon neutrality goals in Europe. ”

said Yoshihiro Nakata, President and CEO of Toyota Motor Europe

Brands and model performance

Toyota sold 1,099,782 passenger cars and commercial vehicles in 2023, an increase of +7% year-on-year. The brand’s top sellers were Yaris range, Corolla range, Toyota C-HR, Aygo X and RAV4 which together represented 76% of total brand sales. Total sales of Toyota electrified models reached 755,005, an increase of +11% year-on-year. Sales of the bZ4X, Toyota’s first battery electric SUV on a dedicated eTNGA platform reached 19,606 vehicles during this period. The brand’s sales momentum is set to continue in 2024 as deliveries of the new Toyota C-HR ramp up in the first quarter of 2024.

Toyota Professional achieved a record 140,062 sales in 2023 an increase of +18% year-on-year.The portfolio now offers includes electrified options on all models and battery electric vehicles account for 14% of total sales for the PROACE and PROACE CITY family which is expanding with the addition of the new large-sized PROACE MAX. Further volume growth is anticipated this year as the launch of the new Hilux Hybrid 48V is set to expand the iconic Toyota Hilux range. Toyota Professional’s dedication to customer care will be boosted by the rollout of an all-new retail concept for the 250 existing Toyota Professional centres at dealerships with plans to extend to 500 centres to support the ambition to exceed 180,000 sales by 2025.

Lexus experienced rapid growth in 2023 selling a total of 73,637 vehicles, an increase of +46% year-on-year. Its electrified sales mix accounted for 87% of total sales and almost 100% in West Europe. Lexus’ accelerated sales growth stems from the brand’s strong offensive in the D-E Premium SUV segment, providing a choice of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery electric powertrains across three models: NX (+47% sales year-on-year and +50% for PHEV version), RZ (newly introduced) and RX (+44% year-on-year). New generation RX sales have increased +45% year-on-year with its plug-in version at 33% of the model’s total sales mix. The brand’s is targeting further growth in 2024 with strong demand for the all-new flagship luxury mover LM and the highly anticipated launch of Lexus’ first ever urban crossover, LBX, in early 2024.

TME highlights January- December 2023:

Total sales: 1,173,419 (+9% year-on-year)

Total electrified sales: 819,444 (+14% year-on-year)

Total electrified mix: West Europe: 75% – East Europe*: 42% – TTL: 70%

Toyota highlights January- December 2023:

Toyota sales:1,099,782 (+7% year-on-year)

Top sellers: Yaris Cross (195,569); Corolla range (181,094); Yaris (166,925); C-HR (117,552); Aygo X (90,582); RAV4 (87,582)

Total electrified sales: 755,005 (+11% year-on-year)

Top electrified: Yaris Cross Hybrid (186,047); Corolla Hybrid (142,047); Yaris Hybrid (134,898); Toyota C-HR Hybrid (117,137); RAV4 Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (80,357)

Toyota Professional sales: 140,062 (+18% year-on-year)

Electrified mix: West Europe: 75%, East Europe*: 42% – TTL: 70%

Lexus highlights January- December 2023:

Total Lexus sales: 73,637 (+46% year-on-year)

Top sellers: NX (25,709); UX (18,747); RX (15,529)

Total electrified sales: 64,439 (+58% year-on-year)

Top electrified: NX Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (24,750); UX Hybrid/EV (18,011); RX Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (11,869)

Electrified mix: West Europe: 100%, East Europe*:30% – TTL: 87%

Sales for January – December 2023 is listed below:

TOTAL TOYOTA / LEXUS 1,173,419 TOYOTA 1,099,782 AYGO X 90,582 Yaris (incl. Yaris Hybrid) 166,925 Yaris Hybrid 134,898 Yaris Cross (incl. Hybrid) 195,569 Yaris Cross Hybrid 186,047 Corolla H/B & Touring Sports (incl. Hybrid) 111,046 Corolla H/B & Touring Sports Hybrid 110,871 Toyota C-HR (incl. Hybrid) 117,549 Toyota C-HR Hybrid 117,137 Corolla SDN (incl. Hybrid) 70,048 Corolla SDN Hybrid 31,176 Corolla Cross 47,026 Prius Family 2,755 Prius 126 Prius Plug-in Hybrid 2,629 Mirai FCEV 804 Camry (incl. Hybrid) 14,866 Camry Hybrid 10,117 GR Supra 939 GR86 4,041 GR Yaris 2,454 RAV4 (incl. Hybrid & Plug-In Hybrid)+R51R24:S58 87,582 RAV4 Hybrid 62,038 RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid 18,319 bZ4X 19,606 Highlander (incl. Hybrid) 3,897 Highlander Hybrid 2,946 Land Cruiser 23,988 Hilux 60,922 PROACE (inc PROACE BEV) 33,537 PROACE BEV (inc PROACE VERSO BEV) 5,461 PROACE CITY 45,071 PROACE CITY BEV (inc PROACE CITY VERSO BEV 5,797 Other models 575 LEXUS 73,637 IS (incl. IS Hybrid) 71 ES (incl. ES Hybrid) 7,795 ES hybrid 7,407 LS (incl. LS Hybrid) 133 LS hybrid 128 NX (incl. NX Hybrid) 25,709 NX hybrid 13,121 NX PHEV 11,629 UX (incl. UX Hybrid) 18,747 UX Hybrid 17,250 UX EV 761 RX (incl. RX Hybrid) 15,529 RX Hybrid 6,744 RX PHEV 5,125 RZ 2,023 RC (incl. RC Hybrid) 68 LC (incl. LC Hybrid) 371 LC hybrid 43 GX 188 LX 2,795

(1) Toyota Motor Europe is responsible for all Western, Central and Eastern European countries including Turkey as well as Israel and a number of Central Asian markets (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Kazakhstan). NB TME discontinued sales in Russia in 2022.

(2) Highest-ever sales result across the all TME sales territories excluding Russia.

*East Europe includes Kazakhstan, Caucasus, Ukraine, Turkey and Israel.

Models listed in italics are produced locally at Toyota’s European manufacturing facilities.

