Toyoda Gosei technology to be featured in Toyota Boshoku concept model

Technology being developed by Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. will be featured in the “MX 221”1 concept model for a MaaS society to be displayed by Toyota Boshoku online at CES 2022 (January 5–8, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, and online).

The new technology by Toyoda Gosei listed below will be used to achieve a vehicle cabin space for shared urban mobility. This level 4 autonomous driving concept is planned and proposed by six Toyota Group companies,2 centered on Toyota Boshoku, and will be introduced after 2030.

(1) Lap airbag3: Responds to various occupant postures, such as when relaxing (2) Wireless power supply4: Supplies power wirelessly to multiple electronic devices in cabin (3) Signage function: Enables communication with people outside with LED lights (4) Disinfecting function: Achieves hygienic interior space using UV-C (deep UV) LEDs

Toyoda Gosei will continue to propose new value for the age of CASE and MaaS in conjunction with the Toyota Group, and contribute to solutions for social issues.

1 See details at Toyota Boshoku special website.

(https://tech.toyota-boshoku.com/ces2022/MX221/index.html)

2 JTEKT Corp., Aisin Corp., Denso Corp., Toyota Boshoku Corp., Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., Tokai Rika Co., Ltd.

3 Bags build into seat belts will deploy to cover the laps of occupants. Inserting an airbag between occupants’ thighs and upper body prevents the head from colliding with the knees.

4 Being developed jointly with OSSIA Inc.

SOURCE: Toyoda Gosei