Tata Consultancy Services and Renesas partner to open Innovation Center to develop next-generation semiconductor solutions

Global semiconductor manufacturer Renesas has tied up with Tata Consultancy Services to open an Innovation Center to build semiconductor designs and software solutions for the IoT, infrastructure, industrial, and automotive segments

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) one of the largest IT services companies in the world, and Renesas Electronics Corporation (Renesas), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, announced the opening of a joint Innovation Center in Bengaluru and Hyderabad and to collaborate on radio frequency, digital and mixed-signal design and software development for innovative next generation semiconductor solutions catering to the needs of a wide range of industries.

The inauguration ceremony was held in Bengaluru, attended by Mr. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology along with Mr. N. Ganapathy Subramaniam, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director for TCS and Dr. Sailesh Chittipeddi, Executive Vice President & General Manager of IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit at Renesas.

The Innovation Center will combine TCS’ deep expertise in IoT and domain knowledge of the manufacturing, telecom and automotive industries with Renesas’ advanced semiconductor designs and skilled embedded software support. By joining hands and leveraging their combined strengths, the partners intend to launch innovative semiconductor designs and software solutions for the IoT, smart cities, industrial, and automotive segments.

“We are pleased to announce this strategic partnership with Renesas. This partnership combines TCS’ global experience in developing and deploying end-to-end industry-focused engineering solutions at scale, its domain knowledge, expertise, and intellectual property with Renesas’ expertise and IP in chip development. Together we will address the industry demand and accelerate the establishment of a semiconductor ecosystem in India,” said Regu Ayyaswamy, Global Head, IoT and Digital Engineering, TCS.

”We are pleased to extend our partnership with TCS and benefit from their next-gen digital capabilities, global expertise, domain knowledge and innovation ecosystem,” said Dr. Sailesh Chittipeddi, Executive Vice President & General Manager, IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit, Renesas. “The joint Innovation Center will unlock opportunities for innovation and further growth in Indian and emerging markets.”

SOURCE: Renesas