Sustainability of AkzoNobel’s powder coatings confirmed by renewed EPD

AkzoNobel has received a renewed Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for its Interpon D series of powder coatings, underlining the company’s ongoing commitment to providing sustainable products for its customers.

Having become the first global powder coatings supplier to obtain an EPD in 2015, the renewed declaration (for Interpon D1000, D2000 and D3000) now lasts until 2023. The results show an improvement on the previous score and highlight various factors that are contributing to lower environmental impact, including a reduction in both waste and energy use.

The international EPD system reveals the environmental performance of a product throughout its lifecycle. Independently verified and transparently made, the declaration is backed up by quantified data and recognized ISO standards. It enables customers to better understand a product’s sustainable qualities and ultimately make more informed product selections.

“I am very proud to have received this renewed EPD for our Interpon D series,” said Daniela Vlad, Managing Director of AkzoNobel’s Powder Coatings business. “It underlines our commitment to creating sustainable coatings solutions and will help customers such as architects, developers and owners to gain LEED certification for their buildings.”

Continued Vlad: “Powder is an inherently sustainable product, as it contains no VOCs. This is another step in offering our customers a very clean technology, which fits our ever-expanding sustainability ambitions.”

AkzoNobel supplies powder coatings to more than 30,000 customers globally, covering several market segments. The company’s products are used on buildings and landmarks around the world, including La Sagrada Família (Barcelona, Spain); the Shard (London, UK); and the Water Cube (Beijing, China). For more information, visit www.interpon.com

