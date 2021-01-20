Nissan brings the spark to frosty adventures with the all-electric e-NV200 Winter Camper concept

Inspired by the feeling of exhilaration that goes hand-in-hand with winter exploration, Nissan has unveiled its vision for sustainable adventuring with its innovative all-electric e-NV200 Winter Camper concept-van.

At a time of year when bracing hikes and fresh-air leisure normally offer a peaceful escape, the e-NV200 Winter Camper looks forward to connect with the marvel of nature and explore the great outdoors again. Designed with excitement and environmental impact in mind, the e-NV200 Winter Camper combines the thrill of electric driving with the spirit of the wild.

Equipped with a host of bespoke driving and lifestyle features, the adventurous camper-concept is primed to tackle though terrains.

The custom Nissan Camper Technology Luxury Kit is the environmental adventurer’s first port of call. Available for customers of the standard e-NV200 van and e-NV200 Evalia passenger-van to specify, the kit offers a comprehensive suite of accessories, maximising comfort and versatility for self-sufficient living in the wild. The on-board 220V power pack can be recharged with roof-fitted solar panels, while the integrated functioning kitchen, refrigerator, folding beds and insulated glasses make life on the open road flexible in any environment.

Optimised from the wheels-up for challenging off-road conditions, the e-NV200 Winter Camper has been treated to a series of tuning upgrades for negotiating difficult road surfaces. Premium off-road tyres and increased ride height provide optimum traction and ground clearance in mud or snow, while the 5400-Lumens twin-spotlights are mounted to a reinforced steel bar at the front of the vehicle – offering maximum visibility when drivers need it most.

Part of the widely available Nissan Original Accessories range, front and rear mudguards, door-entry guards, side bars and rubber mats complete the off-road arsenal, offering protection and convenience whatever the task at-hand.

Based on the e-NV200 Evalia, the e-NV200 Winter Camper benefits from Nissan’s intelligent and efficient electric powertrain technology. The tried-and-tested power unit provides an optimised blend of power and range, providing instant torque and acceleration and a suite of energy-saving technologies – including B-mode and Eco-mode for enhanced regenerative braking and more efficient power consumption respectively.

“For Nissan, electric mobility is all about offering an exciting experience behind the wheel – while above all remaining conscious of our impact on the environment,” said Dmitry Busurkin,Corporate Sales & LCV General Manager, Nissan Europe

“Imbued with the essence of adventure and thrilling electrified power, the Nissan e-NV200 Winter Camper concept van is an optimistic expression of the future of zero-emissions mobility. This vision, and the innovative set of accessories available with the standard e-NV200 models, will get drivers and outdoor enthusiasts alike excited for the adventures we’re all craving in the future.”

SOURCE: Nissan