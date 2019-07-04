MG celebrates outstanding half year with twentieth consecutive month of growth

MG Motor UK’s unprecedented growth has continued with sales in June beating the previous year’s volume for the twentieth consecutive month. Sales of the manufacturer’s models totalled 1,078 units during June, a substantial 24% increase compared to June 2018. At the end of the first half of the year, MG’s sales have risen by 47% versus the first half of 2018, solidifying the company’s position as the fastest growing car manufacturer in the UK.

Daniel Gregorious, Head of Sales & Marketing at MG Motor UK, said: “We’re proud to see MG’s growth continue for a twentieth consecutive month, providing customers with a real value-for-money product while offering no compromise on specification, quality or service. MG’s customers continue to benefit from strong PCP finance offers across our entire model line-up, along with our famous 7-year warranty, offering buyers stress-free motoring. Our dealerships have also been instrumental in providing customers with an exceptional experience from start to finish and continue to support owners with comprehensive aftersales services.

“MG’s strategic plan for growth will see our dealer network expand to 120 sites by the end of 2020. In addition, a suite of electric MGs will take our brand to new heights.”

The new MG ZS EV is the company’s first electric car, powered by a 44.5 kWh water-cooled battery and available as standard with rapid-charging capability. MG’s most high-tech car to date, the ZS EV will be available with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, DAB radio and keyless entry. MG Pilot will provide sophisticated driver assistance technology including traffic jam assist, adaptive cruise control and autonomous emergency braking and it’s fitted as standard to all versions of the family-friendly electric car. Order books for the new ZS EV are now open, with customers able to place their deposit by visiting shop.mg.co.uk/pages/mg-zs-ev-deposit.

Customers looking for a smaller set of wheels can now enjoy the MG3 from just £99 per month on a four-year PCP finance deal. Available in Explore, Excite and Exclusive specifications, all models benefit from low running costs and insurance premiums. Excite models come standard with air conditioning, Apple CarPlay, DAB radio and Bluetooth audio streaming. Exclusive models add cruise control, sports seats, reversing camera and six speaker audio system.

SOURCE: MG