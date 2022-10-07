Merger with and into Iveco Group N.V. of New Business Netherlands Holding B.V. – conclusion

Iveco Group N.V. (IVG) announces the conclusion of the statutory merger procedure with and into IVG of its fully owned subsidiary New Business Netherlands Holding B.V.

Iveco Group N.V. (IVG) announces the conclusion of the statutory merger procedure (pursuant to Sections 2:309 et seq. of the Dutch Civil Code) with and into IVG of its fully owned subsidiary New Business Netherlands Holding B.V., a private company with limited liability (besloten vennootschap met beperkte aansprakelijkheid), with official seat in Andelst, the Netherlands, and office address at Wanraaij 9, 6673DM Andelst, the Netherlands, previously registered with the trade register of the Netherlands Chamber of Commerce under number 76507203. Effective as from October 1, 2022, New Business Netherlands Holding B.V. ceased to exist as a result of the Dutch law statutory merger. The merger effective date for accounting purposes has been set at January 1, 2022.

The merger resolution was taken by the Board of Directors of IVG in accordance with applicable law and is posted at the corporate website www.ivecogroup.com, where a copy of the merger deed has been posted too.

SOURCE: Iveco