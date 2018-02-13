Mercedes-Benz is fleet world’s ‘Fleet Manufacturer of the Year’

Mercedes-Benz has been named ‘Fleet Manufacturer of the Year’ at this year’s Fleet World Honours. The E-Class was also named ‘Best Executive Car’.

The Fleet World Honours is one of the industry’s most prestigious awards, recognising the best in the fleet sector.

Rob East, Head of Fleet, Mercedes-Benz Cars UK: “This award is recognition of our consistent customer approach, which is made possible by the dedication of our retail partners. Our competitive product line-up is vital to our ongoing success, and with the new A-Class on the way it’s set to be another exciting year for Mercedes-Benz.”

Alex Grant, editor, Fleet World, said: “Plans to become the UK’s number one premium brand in fleet have come to fruition at Mercedes-Benz. Not only through a broad, fleet-friendly model range, but also by making it easier for company car drivers to get behind the wheel.”

Grant continues: “Taking technology and design cues from the S-Class luxury saloon, the E-Class sets the standard for executive travel. The saloon and capacious estate share a sumptuous cabin and cutting-edge driver assistance technology, paired with effortlessly efficient new-generation diesel and plug-in options.”

For more information on the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, please visit

www.mercedes-benz.co.uk.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.