Meet the S-Class DIGITAL #3: Luxury & Well-being: A feel-good interior: The new S-Class combines comfort, ergonomics and aesthetics

The third and final episode of the “Meet the S-Class DIGITAL” special provides insights into the holistic interior concept of the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class before its world premiere in September. Optimal ergonomics, high-tech materials and top-quality workmanship merge with an aesthetic design that has been thought through down to the smallest detail. In the new S-Class, this “Sensual Purity” meets noise and vibration insulation that sets new standards. Resulting from the sum of many measures and features, journeys in the S-Class become a luxury and feel-good experience for its passengers. Hartmut Sinkwitz, Head of Interior Design, Belinda Günther, Senior Manager Color & Trim, and Dirk Fetzer, Head of Product Management S-Class & Maybach, will give host Yasmine Blair insights into numerous coordinated details – from the colouring of the high-quality leather and the seat adjusters to noise and vibration insulation that minimise the feeling of road irregularities in the interior. The news format “Meet the S-Class DIGITAL #3: Luxury & Well-being” will be broadcast on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. (CEST) in a media special on the digital platform Mercedes me media at https://media.mercedes-benz.com/s-class and will be available afterwards as video on demand.

In the last of three “Meet the S-Class DIGITAL” episodes, and before Mercedes-Benz presents the new S-Class to the world on September 2, the manufacturer will, for the first time, show details of its holistic interior concept which significantly contributes to luxury, comfort and the well-being of the passengers. The luxury saloon combines a revolutionary new design language with digital technologies, optimal ease of use and ergonomics. The passengers’ sensation and experience were in focus during the development. The holistic approach ranges from the implementation of numerous practical detail solutions – such as illuminated belt buckles or “cuddle cushions” in the headrests – to ENERGIZING functions that support the mental and physical fitness of the drivers and their companions. The AIR BALANCE package with its three functions – fragrancing, ionisation and filtering – also contributes to increasing the well-being of the passengers, regardless of the outside air quality.

The news format “Meet the S-Class DIGITAL” consists of hosted talks in the studio as well as reports from outdoor locations and test tracks. In addition, in-depth information in the form of videos, graphics, press releases and images are made available for download. An opportunity to chat with experts from Mercedes-Benz is also provided.

The first episode, “Meet the S-Class DIGITAL: My MBUX,” has been available as a video on demand since July 8, 2020 and introduces the new generation of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX). The second episode entitled “Meet the S-Class DIGITAL: Innovation by intelligence,” which has been available for download since July 29, 2020, focusses on safety and driving comfort.

SOURCE: Daimler