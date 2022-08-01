Mahindra Auto sells 27,854 SUV’s and 56,148 vehicles overall in July 2022; Registers an overall growth of 31%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of July 2022 stood at 56,148 vehicles

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of July 2022 stood at 56,148 vehicles.

In the utility vehicle segment, Mahindra sold 27,854 vehicles in July 2022. The passenger vehicle segment (which includes UVs, cars and vans) sold 28,053 vehicles in July 2022.

Exports for the month were 2,798 vehicles. In the commercial vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 20,946 vehicles in July 2022.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We continued our strong performance with sales of 27,854 SUVs in July, registering a growth of 34% fueled by robust demand for all our brands, including XUV700, Thar, Bolero, and XUV300. Our commercial vehicles also registered growth, and exports were up by 32%. The supply chain situation continues to remain dynamic, and we are monitoring the situation closely.”

Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – July 2022

Category July YTD July F23 F22 % Change F23 F22 % Change Utility Vehicles 27,854 20,797 34% 103,274 63,367 63% Cars + Vans 199 249 -20% 1,089 881 24% Passenger Vehicles 28,053 21,046 33% 104,363 64,248 62%

*Above Domestic Sales Includes sales made in subsidiary company Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd

Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers Sales Summary (Domestic) – July 2022

Category July YTD July F23 F22 % Change F23 F22 % Change LCV <2T 3,693 3,793 -3% 13,260 9,836 35% LCV 2 T – 3.5 T 16,445 13,445 22% 63,907 40,568 58% LCV > 3.5T + MHCV 808 428 89% 2,761 1,296 113% 3 Wheelers (including electric 3Ws) 4,351 2,148 103% 15,013 5,213 188%

Exports – July 2022

Category July YTD July F23 F22 % Change F23 F22 % Change Total Exports 2,798 2,123 32% 10,306 8,670 19%

SOURCE: Mahindra