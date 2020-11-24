Magna brings EyeQ5-based driver assistance system to market

A premium automaker in Europe will soon be able to offer industry-leading driver assistance features across a larger portion of its vehicle lineup, thanks to the next generation of camera-based driver assistance from Magna.

The Magna Gen5 “one-box” solution is a Mobileye EyeQ5-based system – one of the industry’s first where the forward-facing camera and related software are contained in a single assembly. Benefits include lower cost, simplified installation on the assembly line, and the ability for the technology to be applied to a wider range of an automaker’s lineup. The system will provide drivers with safety and convenience features such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection.

As with previous generations, the system combines Magna’s electronics and camera expertise with Mobileye’s system-on-chip (SoC) image-processing technology. The camera features a 120-degree, 8-megapixel optical path, while Magna has continued to refine its world-class camera manufacturing processes to achieve the quality and volumes required of global vehicle platforms. Mobileye collaborated with Magna engineers to ensure that the EyeQ5 met and exceeded new requirements related to the launch program.

“At Magna, our ADAS capability has been built on automotive cameras, evidenced by more than 500 U.S. patents in the last 15 years,” said Uwe Geissinger, President of Magna Electronics. “As demonstrated by our long collaboration with Mobileye and the introduction of our new Gen5 system, we’re constantly working to deliver innovative systems to our customers and help make vehicles safer and more enjoyable to drive.”

“We have been working with Magna on camera-based ADAS since 2007, and our collaboration continues to provide leading-edge driver-assistance features,” said Erez Dagan, Executive Vice President for Products and Strategy at Mobileye. “This latest system represents a new level of performance and functionality, and we’re already looking for ways to make subsequent generations even better.”

Magna provides global automakers with ADAS technologies – including the PACE Award-winning Trailer Angle Detection, Automatic Emergency Braking, and rearview object and pedestrian detection – to more than 250 vehicle models on the road today.

SOURCE: Magna