Knorr-Bremse and Schmitz Cargobull sign multi-year supply agreement for trailer brake and chassis control solutions

Knorr-Bremse, the global market leader for braking systems and a leading supplier of other rail and commercial vehicle systems, and Schmitz Cargobull have concluded a multi-year supply agreement for trailer brake and chassis control solutions. In the future, Knorr-Bremse will also supply premium functionalities such as electro-pneumatic air suspension and RDC ramp distance control.

“We are delighted that, going forward, we can continue to supply Schmitz Cargobull with our trailer brake and chassis control system solutions. This order makes Schmitz Cargobull one of our first customers for the new-generation trailer EBS and the new universal trailer HMI. Our trailer EBS systems deliver the very highest quality and reliability, while our new HMI promises to enjoy strong market acceptance among fleet operators and drivers. With this agreement, we are not only intensifying our partnership with Schmitz Cargobull, but also expanding our market share in the trailer brake and chassis control segment,” said Dr. Peter Laier, Member of the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG responsible for the Commercial Vehicle Systems division.

The multi-year supply agreement also includes conversion of the current version of the POS parking and maneuvering valve to the new generation (POM) valve with raising/lowering functionality, as well as the new modular suspension control (CSM) for conventional and electro-pneumatic air suspension systems. So in addition to parking and maneuvering, the height of the load bed can be easily and conveniently adjusted with the same control unit. The new, harmonized trailer HMI solution is remarkably easy to use, and by integrating the parking and maneuverung functionality and the rasing and lowering functionality it also minimizes the installation effort involved for vehicle manufacturers. Also included in the scope of supply are a variety of subcomponents for premium functionalities in the trailer brake and chassis control segment, as well as ABS sensors, coupling heads and conventional valves.

“We are constantly driving forward the development of our trailers in order to help trucking companies achieve the lowest possible TCO with our reliable and innovative solutions. In the interests of efficient operation, user-friendliness and safety, in our trailers we rely on innovative HMI solutions for the specific functionalities,” says Schmitz Cargobull CEO, Andreas Schmitz.

At the signing ceremony in Altenberge, Dr. Peter Laier and Andreas Schmitz were joined by Dr. Jürgen Steinberger, Member of the Management Board of Knorr-Bremse Commercial Vehicle Systems, and Schmitz Cargobull CTO Roland Klement.

SOURCE: Knorr-Bremse