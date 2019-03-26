IGNITE’s new advanced electrification features spearhead Ricardo Software’s first 2019 release

Ricardo Software has today announced major updates to its proprietary suite of computer aided engineering (CAE) simulation and analysis products. The latest 2019.1 release, which was recently previewed to customers at the company’s user conferences in Europe and Japan, is packed with significant new features delivering greater functionality and efficiency for users, providing essential simulation and analysis tools for the complete vehicle development process.

Some of the most notable enhancements are to the IGNITE complete vehicle system modelling and simulation package. This advanced product enables users to quickly and accurately model conventional to highly complex vehicle system models – including hybrid and battery electric, conventional, as well as novel powertrain vehicles. Faster than real-time simulation and design and optimization tools provide models that can be used at all phases of the development process in order to study a range of applications including vehicle performance, fuel economy and emissions prediction.

With the 2019.1 release, IGNITE includes a range of new features aimed at the requirements of those developing electrified vehicles, including a new smart plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) controller enabling quick and easy out-of-the-box modelling of parallel hybrid architectures. Further enhancements include new powertrain libraries to support motorcycle development, both conventional and electric, as well as for powertrain auxiliaries such as DC converters, starters and alternators.

Improvements are also included in the 2019.1 release for WAVE, the technology leading 1D engine performance and NVH tool and the VECTIS 3D computational fluid dynamics (CFD) tool, both in terms of integration with other software products, improved real-time performance, and a wide range of modelling capabilities. Elsewhere, the latest version of shaft, gear and bearing conception and design package, SABR, includes a range of new capabilities including improved integration with VALDYN for transmission dynamic analysis.

“I’m very pleased that we are able to announce our new 2019.1 release which adds innovative new capabilities across our suite of CAE products,” commented Dr Michael Tiller, Ricardo Software VP of Product Development. “The enhancements in this release are the result of the focused R&D effort of our in-house development team, which is able to draw upon the skills and expertise of the entire Ricardo organization. We are working continuously toward greater integration of our tools to provide our customers with improved co-simulation capabilities for the simulation of complete vehicles, whether they are powered by internal combustion engines, electric motors or some combination of both. In this way, Ricardo Software’s technology is helping to create a lower carbon, more fuel efficient and sustainable future for the automotive products of tomorrow, wherever they are designed or manufactured.”

SOURCE: Ricardo