ICCT partnering with P4G and WRI for “Clean Fleets, Clean Cities”

P4G, the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 Initiative, today announced 13 public-private partnerships to receive start-up funding for projects in five Sustainable Development Goal areas—food and agriculture, water, energy, cities and circular economy.

One of these is “Clean Fleets, Clean Cities.” Diesel-powered trucks, delivery vans and other vehicles used to transport goods pollute the air in cities and contribute disproportionately to greenhouse gas emissions from the transport sector. Led by the International Council on Clean Transportation, with support from FedEx Mexico and WRI Mexico, this partnership will work with private industry and local and federal governments in Mexico to design and implement programs that lead to cleaner fleet vehicles. The partnership will incentivize the use of new electric vehicles or existing vehicles retrofitted with newer technologies.

Click here to read the entire press release from ICCT

SOURCE: International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT)