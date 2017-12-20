Ford issues two safety recalls in North America

Ford Motor Company is issuing one safety recall and one safety compliance recall in North America. Details are as follows:

2018 Ford Escape for side air curtain inflator

Ford is issuing a safety recall in North America for approximately 10,610 2018 Ford Escape vehicles for side air curtain diffuser that may become detached during deployment.

In the affected vehicles, the top hat diffuser on the side air curtain inflator may detach from the inflator during deployment and create a tear that could cause the side air curtain to not fully inflate and the diffuser to potentially become a projectile in the passenger compartment, increasing the risk of injury in a crash.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this issue.

Affected vehicles include 2018 Ford Escape vehicles built at Louisville Assembly Plant, Nov. 13, 2017 to Nov. 29, 2017.

The recall involves approximately 10,610 vehicles in North America with 10,157 in the U.S. and federalized territories and 453 in Canada. The Ford reference number for this recall is 17S44.

Dealers will replace the affected right and/or left side air curtain assemblies as necessary at no cost to the customer.

2018 Ford Mustang vehicles with automatic transmission to update instrument cluster software

Ford is issuing a safety compliance recall in North America for approximately 2,167 2018 Ford Mustang vehicles with an automatic transmission premium (12.4”) instrument cluster for an illumination issue.

recall in North America for approximately 2,167 2018 Ford Mustang vehicles with an automatic transmission premium (12.4”) instrument cluster for an illumination issue. In the affected vehicles, if an operator turns off the vehicle with the transmission in a position other than park, the instrument cluster may not illuminate the PRNDL display and the operator may not receive the key-in-the-ignition warning chime when the driver’s door is opened, increasing the likelihood of a vehicle rollaway.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this issue.

Affected vehicles include 2018 Ford Mustang vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant, March 14, 2017 to Nov. 26, 2017.

The recall involves approximately 2,167 vehicles in North America with 2,100 in the U.S. and federalized territories and 67 in Canada. The Ford reference number for this recall is 17C21.

Dealers will update the instrument cluster software at no cost to the customer.

