Ford issues two safety recalls in North America

Ford Motor Company is issuing one safety recall and one safety compliance recall in North America. Details are as follows:
2018 Ford Escape for side air curtain inflator
- Ford is issuing a safety recall in North America for approximately 10,610 2018 Ford Escape vehicles for side air curtain diffuser that may become detached during deployment.
- In the affected vehicles, the top hat diffuser on the side air curtain inflator may detach from the inflator during deployment and create a tear that could cause the side air curtain to not fully inflate and the diffuser to potentially become a projectile in the passenger compartment, increasing the risk of injury in a crash.
- Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this issue.
- Affected vehicles include 2018 Ford Escape vehicles built at Louisville Assembly Plant, Nov. 13, 2017 to Nov. 29, 2017.
- The recall involves approximately 10,610 vehicles in North America with 10,157 in the U.S. and federalized territories and 453 in Canada. The Ford reference number for this recall is 17S44.
- Dealers will replace the affected right and/or left side air curtain assemblies as necessary at no cost to the customer.
2018 Ford Mustang vehicles with automatic transmission to update instrument cluster software
- Ford is issuing a safety compliance recall in North America for approximately 2,167 2018 Ford Mustang vehicles with an automatic transmission premium (12.4”) instrument cluster for an illumination issue.
- In the affected vehicles, if an operator turns off the vehicle with the transmission in a position other than park, the instrument cluster may not illuminate the PRNDL display and the operator may not receive the key-in-the-ignition warning chime when the driver’s door is opened, increasing the likelihood of a vehicle rollaway.
- Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this issue.
- Affected vehicles include 2018 Ford Mustang vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant, March 14, 2017 to Nov. 26, 2017.
- The recall involves approximately 2,167 vehicles in North America with 2,100 in the U.S. and federalized territories and 67 in Canada. The Ford reference number for this recall is 17C21.
- Dealers will update the instrument cluster software at no cost to the customer.