FCA: CA US wins five Automotive Loyalty Awards from IHS Markit

FCA US LLC wraps the 2018 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) taking home five Automotive Loyalty Awards from IHS Markit.

The Jeep® brand was recognized by IHS Markit for the second year in a row for having the highest conquest performance. According to an IHS Markit U.S. owner loyalty analysis, Jeep had the best segment-adjusted conquest performance within the competitive set during the 2017 model year.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee earned its ninth Automotive Loyalty Award for having the highest model loyalty in the non-luxury mid-size SUV segment for the 2017 model year. Jeep Wrangler was acknowledged by IHS Markit for the second year in a row for having the highest model loyalty in the non-luxury compact SUV segment. Ram 1500 was recognized for its second consecutive year for having the highest model loyalty in the non-luxury full-size half-ton pickup segment. And for the sixth time, the Dodge Challenger muscle car was recognized for having the highest model loyalty in the non-luxury mid-size sport segment for the 2017 model year.

“IHS Markit is honored to recognize those automakers, brands and dealer networks that are successfully executing retention and conquest strategies in an increasingly competitive market,” said Steve Had, vice president, sales and product marketing solutions, for IHS Markit.

Loyalty is determined when a household that owns a new vehicle returns to market and purchases or leases another new vehicle of the same make, model or manufacturer. This year’s awards are based on an analysis of nearly 17.5 million new vehicle registrations during the 2017 model year, which ran from Oct. 1, 2016, through Sept. 30, 2017.

IHS Markit analyzes loyalty throughout the year and regularly works with its customers to effectively manage owner loyalty and conquest efforts through in-depth research and analysis of automotive shopping behaviors, related market influencers and conquest and retention strategies.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Celebrating 25 years, Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and the vehicle that has long defined what a premium SUV should be. Legendary Jeep capability comes courtesy of four available 4×4 systems, Jeep’s Quadra-Lift air suspension system and class-leading Selec-Terrain traction management system. Grand Cherokee boasts best-in-class towing of 7,400 pounds and a crawl ratio of 44.1:1. For 2018, the Jeep brand expands its Grand Cherokee lineup with the introduction of the new Trackhawk model, the most powerful and quickest SUV ever.

Jeep Wrangler

The iconic 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK – the most capable and recognized vehicle in the world – features a standard eight-speaker audio system and an optional Premium Alpine Audio Package that includes nine Alpine speakers, a subwoofer and a 552-watt amplifier. The 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK delivers unmatched off-road capability with legendary four-wheel drive and is produced with more than seven decades of 4×4 engineering experience. Wrangler JK continues to offer a body-on-frame design, front and rear five-link suspension system, live axles, electronic lockers, and is one of the few mid-size SUVs that offer a six-speed manual transmission, in addition to its five-speed automatic.

Ram 1500

Ram trucks are proven to last. Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road. Contributing to that title, the Ram 1500 boasts numerous segment-exclusive or class-leading features in areas most important to truck buyers, including active-level four-corner air suspension, five-link coil rear suspension and RamBox cargo management system. Outstanding ride and handling, fuel-efficient powertrain options and intelligent storage solutions resonate with Ram buyers and help drive 1500 loyalty.

Dodge Challenger

More powerful than ever for 2018, the Dodge Challenger has the strongest model lineup in its history, ranging from the 305-horsepower V-6 SXT model to the high-octane powered 840-horsepower SRT Demon, and including Challenger GT, R/T, R/T Scat Pack, 392 HEMI® Scat Pack Shaker, T/A, SRT 392, SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Widebody models in between.

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon joins the Dodge//SRT lineup as the fastest quarter-mile production car in the world and most powerful muscle car ever, powered by a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI SRT Demon V-8 engine. Armed with a functional Air-Grabber™ hood scoop and dedicated drag racing features, such as Torque Reserve, Launch Assist, Line Lock and street-legal Nitto drag radials, the SRT Demon is built to be an elite performance machine highly capable on the street, absolutely dominating at the drag strip.

