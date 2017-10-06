Enhanced traction – BorgWarner transfer case for Range Rover Velar

BorgWarner supplies Jaguar Land Rover with its pre-emptive on-demand transfer case. Already delivering outstanding all-wheel drive (AWD) performance for Jaguar’s XE, XF and F-PACE models, the leading technology will soon be featured in the new Range Rover Velar premium SUV. Engineered to significantly improve vehicle dynamics, BorgWarner’s AWD solution offers scalable, high torque capacity as well as high torque transfer accuracy. Featuring a modular design and lightweight aluminum housing, the pre-emptive on-demand transfer case delivers class-leading performance.

“With our highly efficient AWD solution, we offer customers a high-performance product that combines several of our leading technologies,” said Dr. Stefan Demmerle, President and General Manager, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems. “Working with Jaguar Land Rover to deliver a leading AWD experience in the new Range Rover Velar, BorgWarner once again reaffirms its position as a global leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for all types of propulsion systems.”

BorgWarner’s pre-emptive on-demand transfer case enhances AWD function by connecting to the vehicle’s control systems and monitoring signals including but not limited to steering wheel angle, accelerator pedal position and wheel speed. Based on this data, BorgWarner’s patented lightweight centrifugal electro-hydraulic (CEH) actuator distributes the required torque between the two axles by compressing the clutch pack, allowing the AWD transfer case to deliver pre-emptive and precise linear clutch actuation for immediate response, enhanced vehicle traction and stability control. Incorporating additional leading BorgWarner technologies such as the durable, high-efficiency HY-VO® transfer case chain and an innovative pumpless design and sump management, the pre-emptive transfer case also improves fuel economy compared with traditional transfer case designs. In addition, the flexible and scalable design facilitates optimal packaging for space-constrained applications.

