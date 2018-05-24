Daimler informs about current status of action by the KBA regarding the Mercedes-Benz Vito

Germany’s Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) has officially notified Daimler AG that it must carry out a recall of its Vito van model with the 1.6-liter diesel Euro 6 engine. According to the KBA’s interpretation of the law, the specific programming of two functions of the vehicle’s engine control does not comply with the applicable regulations.

Those functions are part of a complex emission-control system that is intended to ensure robust exhaust-gas cleaning during varying driving conditions and over the vehicle’s lifetime. This specific programming of the engine control is not required for passing the relevant NEDC test cycle.

Daimler will object this administrative order by the KBA. If necessary, the company will arrange for the disputed interpretation of the law to be clarified in a court of law.

Irrespective of the legal clarification of this case, Daimler will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities. After receiving the approval of the KBA, Daimler will carry out a software update for the programming in question. Furthermore, the Vito is already included in our service campaign with software updates for more than three million Mercedes-Benz vehicles, which will improve their exhaust emissions.

The customers will be informed as soon as the update is available. The software update will of course be carried out free of charge.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.