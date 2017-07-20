Cummins promotes two in Components Business

Today, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) announced that Mahesh Narang has been named Vice President, Cummins Emission Solutions (CES), and Shon Wright is named Executive Director and General Manager of Cummins Turbo Technologies (CTT), succeeding Narang.

The positions are effective August 1 and Narang and Wright will report directly to Tracy Embree, President, Components Segment, Cummins Inc.

“Mahesh is perfectly suited for this role,” said Embree. “Over his career, Mahesh has consistently delivered terrific results and exemplified strong operational capabilities while ensuring we provide increased value to our customers. CES is at an exciting, pivotal moment and Mahesh’s capabilities are uniquely suited to lead CES during this period.”

“I am equally pleased that Shon will lead the Turbo Technologies organization,” Embree continued. “Shon has significant experience in building relationships with customers and understanding which products are needed in the market. I am confident that CTT will continue to excel as a strong organization under Shon’s leadership.”

During his 15 years with Cummins, Narang has held a number of critical roles, including Chief Operating Officer for the Cummins India ABO and leader of the Industrial Engine Business in India. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Mumbai University (India), an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University (USA) and a master’s in engineering management from Northwestern University.

During his 14 years with Cummins, Wright has worked in a variety of Strategy, Purchasing, Operations, and Sales and Marketing management roles in Cummins Turbo Technologies, Cummins Filtration and Power Generation (now Power Systems). He most recently served as the General Manager for the Americas line of business in CTT. Wright has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of South Carolina (USA) and an MBA from Harvard Business School (USA).

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.