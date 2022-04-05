World Premiere of the EQS SUV at Mercedes me media: The all-electric luxury SUV

On Tuesday, 19 April 2022 at 12:00 p.m. (CEST), Mercedes-EQ will present its first all-electric luxury SUV with space for up to seven people – the EQS SUV

On Tuesday, 19 April 2022 at 12:00 p.m. (CEST), Mercedes-EQ will present its first all-electric luxury SUV with space for up to seven people – the EQS SUV. The digital world premiere can be seen on the Mercedes me media platform and other channels. Executive Board members Ola Källenius and Britta Seeger present the highlights. The EQS SUV redefines the SUV segment, leading it into the electric age. Its world premiere will stream live at https://media.mercedes-benz.com/EQS-SUV and be available afterwards as video-on-demand on the platform.

The EQS SUV is the third model based on the new modular architecture for premium and luxury class electric vehicles. It brings the distinctive purpose design to the SUV segment: The new model combines the progressive design and comfort of the EQS saloon with the space and versatility of the popular SUV concept. In the interior, intuitive digital controls and innovative trim elements merge to create an avant-garde ambience. Responsive 4MATIC all-wheel drive and an intelligent OFF-ROAD driving programme also ensure a wide range of possible uses.

The digital world premiere will be streamed live for the public and multipliers simultaneously on numerous Mercedes‑Benz channels such as Youtube, LinkedIn, and Twitter. Media representatives will also receive in-depth information and services on Mercedes me media. In addition to the original English-language audio, transcripts in a total of six languages are available for reading and downloading. Press materials such as videos, images, graphics and a press kit round out the extensive offering. In addition, Mercedes‑EQ experts will answer individual questions in the context of the digital world premiere in a virtual exchange, offering a convenient opportunity for additional research.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz