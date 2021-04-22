Allison Transmission’s eGen FlexTM electric hybrid solution introduced in New York City Transit buses

Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles, the largest global manufacturer of medium and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, and a leader in electrified propulsion systems, is pleased to announce that the eGen Flex™, its next generation electric hybrid propulsion solution, will be put into revenue service at New York City Transit (NYCT) in May.

The electric hybrid system from Allison offers revolutionary capabilities and fully electric propulsion when customers need it, without the added infrastructure requirements of full electrification. The eGen Flex system includes full electric drive capability for up to 10 miles, depending upon duty cycle and accessory load demands. This option will be set automatically through geofencing technology for zero emission zones and passenger depots for a quieter and cleaner environment, helping to enhance quality of life and protect our environment.

Allison’s eGen Flex system is capable of improving fuel economy by up to 25 percent versus a conventional clean diesel bus, and has the ability to operate accessories such as air conditioning and electric heat at optimal efficiency with clean electric power. Moving these accessories to electric power reduces the strain on the engine, reducing fuel consumption and maintenance costs over the vehicle’s lifetime. This also reduces dependence on fossil fuels at the pump, while delivering increased uptime.

“Our electric hybrid systems continue to demonstrate bottom-line operating benefits for municipalities and fleets while delivering industry-leading performance, reliability and durability,” said Rohan Barua, Vice President of Sales, North America at Allison Transmission. “There are currently 2,500 NYCT buses equipped with Allison transmissions and electric hybrid propulsion solutions, and we look forward to continuing our longstanding relationship with the Authority as it transitions to our latest technology that will reduce emissions, increase fuel economy and improve the overall ease of rideability and quality of life for passengers.”

As the largest public transportation agency in North America, the New York City Transit Authority currently operates more than 5,700 buses. Approximately 2.2 million residents rely on the bus system each weekday to commute to work, travel to school, and access other essential services. NYCT is collaborating with Allison to put the eGen Flex electric hybrid system into revenue service to advance sustainable technologies that will improve their environmental footprint, reduce their dependence on fossil fuels, and provide a better experience to their ridership.

SOURCE: Allison Transmission