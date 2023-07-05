Automotive World Magazine – July 2023

Automotive World Magazine features the best and sharpest Automotive World content, curated specifically to help you understand the future of mobility

This month’s stories illustrate that the automotive industry is undergoing one of the most challenging periods in its history. The US’ electrification timeline is complicated by the enduring relevance of the internal combustion engine, global supply chain turbulence persists, and the collapse of GM-backed Wejo highlights that connected vehicle data is not inherently the new oil.

However, sustainability has never been a higher priority. Mercedes-Benz is convinced that there is a strong business case for integrating the circular economy, prompting the development of a dedicated battery recycling facility in Kuppenheim, Germany. Renault is exploring a similar approach: Philippe Bahuaud, Chief Executive of the automaker’s The Future is Neutral brand, is aiming to achieve a turnover of €2.3bn by 2030 through circularity. Meanwhile, BMW’s quest to transition half of its global production to battery electric by the start of the next decade is taking it to Mexico, where its sunny San Luis Potosi facility is set to drive battery production using 100% solar power.

