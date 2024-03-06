Automotive World Magazine – March 2024

Automotive World Magazine features the best and sharpest Automotive World content, curated specifically to help you understand the future of mobility

What’s more valuable: a connected car or the data it produces? That could become a real debate in the years ahead. The hundreds of millions of connected cars on the road today represent a potential goldmine of data, which can be used to support a wide range of applications and services, from detecting road hazards and providing traffic insights to offering personalised usage-based insurance. As the number of connected vehicles grows, so too will the size of the data pie. This month we talk to the CEO of Mobilisights, Stellantis’ data-as-a-service business, about the prospects for this emerging market segment.

We also take a deep dive into the impact of the EV market on wider strategic OEM plans, including Renault’s cancelled IPO for Ampere and Volvo’s decision to hand control of Polestar to Geely. Here Technologies’ new CEO shares the details of his vision for navigation innovation, while Vay pushes the business case for teledriving.

In this issue: