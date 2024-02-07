Automotive World Magazine – February 2024

When it comes to predicting the future, nothing is certain. The best most of us can do is to highlight the dominant trends at work, incorporate coexisting variables, and offer likely pathways for development. It’s a pivotal part of any automaker or supplier strategy, though nobody said it was easy.
Buzzwords like Al and quantum computing are becoming increasingly prevalent among mobility players, and dominated the numerous announcements coming out of CES 2024. Advances on these fronts can be applied to almost any aspect of industry development but could prove especially instrumental in ushering in the age of the truly software-defined car. At the same time, macroeconomic factors this year will could prove particularly pronounced. From unemployment and disposable income to interest rates and gross domestic product, it all influences what vehicles are purchased and the available funding for new investment.
This month we take a deep dive into both the technology and macro megatrends at work and gauge industry opinion on the likely impact for future mobility.
In this issue:
- Automotive is at the forefront of 2024’s leading tech trends
- Kei cars for Europe?
- CES tech barometer: AI is everywhere
- Xpeng positions for AI-defined mobility
- Volvo Cars: Gen Z wants strong ESG messaging from car brands
- Experience vs headlines: what shapes trust in AVs?
- AI advances battery validation
- Macro challenges: VW Truck & Bus shares recipe for survival
- How could rising labour costs affect US automotive industry?
- Toyota—finally making waves in EVs
- Is AI the answer to mitigating supply chain cyber risk?
- TV’s role in marketing is evolving
- Will biogas engines play a key role in sustainable trucking?
- Why are marketers leading the automotive industry?
- How will the fossil fuel ban affect the EV sector?