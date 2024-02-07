Automotive World Magazine – February 2024

Automotive World Magazine features the best and sharpest Automotive World content, curated specifically to help you understand the future of mobility

When it comes to predicting the future, nothing is certain. The best most of us can do is to highlight the dominant trends at work, incorporate coexisting variables, and offer likely pathways for development. It’s a pivotal part of any automaker or supplier strategy, though nobody said it was easy.

Buzzwords like Al and quantum computing are becoming increasingly prevalent among mobility players, and dominated the numerous announcements coming out of CES 2024. Advances on these fronts can be applied to almost any aspect of industry development but could prove especially instrumental in ushering in the age of the truly software-defined car. At the same time, macroeconomic factors this year will could prove particularly pronounced. From unemployment and disposable income to interest rates and gross domestic product, it all influences what vehicles are purchased and the available funding for new investment.

This month we take a deep dive into both the technology and macro megatrends at work and gauge industry opinion on the likely impact for future mobility.

In this issue: