Automotive World Magazine – July 2025

Automotive World Magazine features the best and sharpest Automotive World content, curated specifically to help you understand the future of mobility

In this issue:

Data

  • Global light vehicle sales forecast – June 2025 edition
  • AW Rev counter Q1-2025: only Suzuki escapes downturn
  • Iveco production forecast to 2029

Results

  • Mazda Q4 profit miss, forecast suspended
  • Mercedes work vans continue to outperform luxury cars
  • MMC anticipates further decline in 2025/26
  • Nissan: impairments and red ink mark new CEO’s start
  • Renault—that return to the US market? Maybe not just yet
  • Subaru’s downturn steepens in Q4
  • Suzuki goes its own way in 2024/25
  • Tesla stock plunges as Trump and Musk turn to blows
  • Forex, not tariffs, dominate Toyota’s forecast for 2025/26
  • VinFast boosts sales in Q1 but still incurs high net loss

Strategy

  • Aston Martin increases exports to US, accepts 10% tariff
  • Ford: focusing on its home market and challenges
  • Honda: tariffs and technology force change in strategy
  • Nvidia CEO Huang outlines vision of industrial AI revolution
  • Stellantis: global vs regional strategies in conflict?
  • Toyota begins to restructure its supply base
  • Hino/Fuso merger creates Japanese trucking powerhouse
  • WiWo: ZF considering winding up its drivetrain business

Markets

  • ASEAN: a closed, self-sufficient market?
  • Is GM eyeing Brazil for Cadillac as sales in China dry up?
  • Trade turmoil opens window for China EVs in UK
  • China claims 6% of European market in May
  • EV leadership could change as global market fractures
  • One to watch: Gothenburg emerges as mobility tech hub
  • Japan’s OEMs: Jan-May production, sales, export roundup
  • Raising prices in US might be inescapable for Japan’s OEMs
  • Ads become Snaps: EVs and Gen Z spur marketing evolution

Autonomous mobility

  • Where next for autonomous safety assessment?

Software-defined vehicles

  • China drafts new rules for ADAS safety
  • Bosch CEO: EU risks sovereignty without AI leadership
  • Xpeng and Huawei debut “Chasing Light Panorama” HUD

Electric mobility

  • Nissan e-Power upgrade moves drivers closer to EV
  • Polestar: society is the biggest beneficiary of V2G
  • Daimler Truck: CV battery R&D focus shifts to cost
  • ZF targets improved e-truck/e-bus TCO through compressors
  • Battery separator tech proactively tackles fire risk

Manufacturing

  • Are Ford and GM sparring over battery manufacturing?
  • GM doubles down on ICE with US$4bn US plant investments
  • Lotus refutes reports it plans to close UK factory
  • MAN focuses on integrated, modular battery manufacturing
  • Volvo: moving to a more regional production model?
  • Manufacturing in Mexico: too good for US OEMs to leave?
  • Geopolitics accelerates auto manufacturing talent shortages

Materials

  • China’s rare earth halts: a lose-lose scenario for auto?
  • Tyres: the problem child of sustainability?
https://www.automotiveworld.com/magazine/automotive-world-magazine-july-2025/

