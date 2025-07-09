Automotive World Magazine – July 2025

In this issue:
Data
- Global light vehicle sales forecast – June 2025 edition
- AW Rev counter Q1-2025: only Suzuki escapes downturn
- Iveco production forecast to 2029
Results
- Mazda Q4 profit miss, forecast suspended
- Mercedes work vans continue to outperform luxury cars
- MMC anticipates further decline in 2025/26
- Nissan: impairments and red ink mark new CEO’s start
- Renault—that return to the US market? Maybe not just yet
- Subaru’s downturn steepens in Q4
- Suzuki goes its own way in 2024/25
- Tesla stock plunges as Trump and Musk turn to blows
- Forex, not tariffs, dominate Toyota’s forecast for 2025/26
- VinFast boosts sales in Q1 but still incurs high net loss
Strategy
- Aston Martin increases exports to US, accepts 10% tariff
- Ford: focusing on its home market and challenges
- Honda: tariffs and technology force change in strategy
- Nvidia CEO Huang outlines vision of industrial AI revolution
- Stellantis: global vs regional strategies in conflict?
- Toyota begins to restructure its supply base
- Hino/Fuso merger creates Japanese trucking powerhouse
- WiWo: ZF considering winding up its drivetrain business
Markets
- ASEAN: a closed, self-sufficient market?
- Is GM eyeing Brazil for Cadillac as sales in China dry up?
- Trade turmoil opens window for China EVs in UK
- China claims 6% of European market in May
- EV leadership could change as global market fractures
- One to watch: Gothenburg emerges as mobility tech hub
- Japan’s OEMs: Jan-May production, sales, export roundup
- Raising prices in US might be inescapable for Japan’s OEMs
- Ads become Snaps: EVs and Gen Z spur marketing evolution
Autonomous mobility
- Where next for autonomous safety assessment?
Software-defined vehicles
- China drafts new rules for ADAS safety
- Bosch CEO: EU risks sovereignty without AI leadership
- Xpeng and Huawei debut “Chasing Light Panorama” HUD
Electric mobility
- Nissan e-Power upgrade moves drivers closer to EV
- Polestar: society is the biggest beneficiary of V2G
- Daimler Truck: CV battery R&D focus shifts to cost
- ZF targets improved e-truck/e-bus TCO through compressors
- Battery separator tech proactively tackles fire risk
Manufacturing
- Are Ford and GM sparring over battery manufacturing?
- GM doubles down on ICE with US$4bn US plant investments
- Lotus refutes reports it plans to close UK factory
- MAN focuses on integrated, modular battery manufacturing
- Volvo: moving to a more regional production model?
- Manufacturing in Mexico: too good for US OEMs to leave?
- Geopolitics accelerates auto manufacturing talent shortages
Materials
- China’s rare earth halts: a lose-lose scenario for auto?
- Tyres: the problem child of sustainability?