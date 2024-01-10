Automotive World Magazine – January 2024

Automotive World Magazine features the best and sharpest Automotive World content, curated specifically to help you understand the future of mobility

In light of pressing climate concerns and looming emissions legislation, electrification looks set to play a starring role in future mobility. The transition represents a step change not only in vehicle propulsion but also production operations, supply chain management, retail and aftersales. To kick off 2024 we take a closer look at the latest EV investment strategies from players such as Ford, Seat, VinFast and Volvo Truck. The takeaways from these conversations suggest that the transition may prove more expensive, more complicated and more risky than most expected.

In this issue: