Automotive World Magazine – January 2024

In light of pressing climate concerns and looming emissions legislation, electrification looks set to play a starring role in future mobility. The transition represents a step change not only in vehicle propulsion but also production operations, supply chain management, retail and aftersales. To kick off 2024 we take a closer look at the latest EV investment strategies from players such as Ford, Seat, VinFast and Volvo Truck. The takeaways from these conversations suggest that the transition may prove more expensive, more complicated and more risky than most expected.
In this issue:
- VinFast CEO “prepared to take risks” for EV success
- More Volkswagen job cuts loom: will it be enough?
- Autonomous trucks are taking off in China—is Europe next?
- Inside SEAT’s R&D roadmap: electric and connected
- As EV sales slow, Ford cuts back on battery investment
- Additive manufacturing case study: flexible and precise
- Hydrogen ecosystems accelerate fuel cell truck development
- Crucial questions for navigating automotive technology partnerships
- Could electrification boost pick-up popularity in Europe?
- Cloud has a “pivotal role” in smarter, cleaner production
- Volvo plugs gap in e-truck charging services
- Is human-assisted autonomy the future of yard trucking?
- Where next for in-vehicle networking?
- How can garages future-proof for EVs?
- Is charger sharing the key to increasing EV adoption?