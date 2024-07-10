Automotive World Magazine – July 2024

The age of the software-defined vehicle (SDV) is shifting the wider value proposition within automotive from hardware to software. For established automakers, SDVs entail a radical overhaul of both vehicles and business models. If done correctly, the evolution promises huge monetisation opportunities, but the rulebook is still being written. This month we take a deeper dive into how players are preparing for a software-defined future. We also explore the latest developments across electrification, including Fisker’s bankruptcy, Xpeng’s European push and Daimler’s Rizon launch.

In this issue:

  • SDVs hinge on cracking the monetisation challenge
  • Not so simple: Europe differentiates tariffs for Chinese EVs
  • Ford: electric fleet transition needs ecosystem solutions
  • GM’s shareholder meeting sends mixed messages on EVs
  • Fisker: another EV start-up goes under
  • In-car subscription risk is in execution, not business model
  • Wellness-centric mobility opens new revenue opportunity
  • Unsupervised learning: AI teaches itself to drive
  • Hexagon: China leads in leveraging data for manufacturing
  • Daimler’s Rizon to electrify NA medium-duty trucks
  • Electric commercial vehicles have an affordability issue
  • Xpeng nurtures its reputation for EV innovation in Europe
  • Can solid-state win the mass market over to two-wheeler EVs?
  • Inside the not-so-hidden issue of higher tyre usage in EVs
  • EV battery supply chain needs stability and innovation

