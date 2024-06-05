Automotive World Magazine – June 2024

Automotive World Magazine features the best and sharpest Automotive World content, curated specifically to help you understand the future of mobility

As Chinese brands accelerate their overseas offensive, the west is showing signs of panic. Driven to tap new markets as domestic growth slows, these players offer an attractive package of technology innovation and affordable electrification. The US is so worried about the threat to local players that it is quadrupling import tariffs. It’s also pressured Mexico to withdraw its offer of incentives to Chinese EV makers, fearing they would use Mexico as a backdoor to the US market. This month’s Magazine takes a deep dive into this rapidly evolving landscape, as well as exploring the latest advances with Al, eVTOL, automated driving and automaker strategies.

In this issue: