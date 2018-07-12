M:bility | India
Grasp the future of mobility
26-27 November 2019 @ The Hyatt Regency Pune
Building on the success of our Connected Car Pune conference, M:bility | India is a two-day event designed to help companies understand the future of mobility.
Learn
More than 50 experts will provide unique insight into the business models, technologies and trends that are shaping the future of mobility. Topics for 2019 include autonomous vehicle mapping and testing, artificial intelligence, connected vehicle networks, automotive data, automaker strategy, eMobility, urban mobility, mobility-as-a-service and the consumer of the future. We’ll close out the conference with a case study on the future of mobility in Pune.
Explore
Around 15 exhibitors will be on hand to help you explore the technology and services that are shaping the future of mobility.
Grow your network
More than 250 stakeholders attend our Pune conference, making it the perfect place to grow your professional network.
Here’s an overview of our 2017 delegates…
…by organization type
- 62% – Automakers
- 30% – Suppliers / Service Providers
- 4% – Management Consultants
- 2% – Media
- 2% – Government / Academia
- 1% – Other
…by job function
- 50% – Manager
- 25% – Director
- 10% – Engineer
- 6% – Other
- 4% – C-Suite
- 3% – Analyst
- 2% – Media
…by company and job title
