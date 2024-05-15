'Global vehicle assembly plant database—2024 edition' contains production data for nearly 60 vehicle groups, 140 brands and 1,100 models

The Global vehicle assembly plant database – 2024 edition contains production data for nearly 60 vehicle groups, 140 brands and over 1,100 models. It includes light (<3.5t GVW) and heavy (>3.5t GVW) vehicles.

Numerous entries have been added to or deleted from the database for the 2023 edition, reflecting new plants, new brands entering production at existing plants or plant closures.

The data file contains all automaker groups with global light vehicle production in excess of 500,000upa and many low-volume producers. It also includes the major heavy truck producers.

Production data is provided by plant for 2022 and 2023. Notes are also provided of key plants due to open in 2023 or later. The data can be filtered by region, country, location, automaker group and brand.

The database includes assembly plants which assemble kits produced by mother plants. For the most part, such assembly operations are noted, but there may be exceptions, and there are several examples of plants which both assemble kits and undertake full production of some models. In order to arrive at the net production by an automaker, the assembly operations need to be excluded.

The plant locations refer to the commonly-used descriptions, but may be described differently in other sources.

The following groups are covered in the report: