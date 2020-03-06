What does the future of last mile delivery look like?

The last mile delivery segment is booming, fuelled by urbanisation and e-commerce trends. The World Economic Forum (WEF) projects that demand in this sector will increase by 78% globally between 2020 and 2030. That poses some worrying consequences for cities. Unless something dramatic happens, the number of delivery vehicles in the top 100 cities around the world is on track to increase by 36% up to 2030. That entails a 32% rise in emissions from delivery traffic and a 21% jump in congestion….