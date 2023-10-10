Porsche Studio hints at hub and spoke retail model

Automotive retail is scrambling to reinvent itself for the digital age of modern mobility. From a metaverse sales assistant and a virtual test drive to product geniuses and community-focussed experience centres, brands are exploring a range of new approaches. For some, small boutique outlets within traditional shopping districts could form a pivotal customer touchpoint.

Porsche recently opened one such location in downtown San Diego’s luxury shopping destination, Fashion Valley Mall. Nestled among Cartier, Louis Vuitton, Apple and a sushi restaurant, shoppers can find the new Porsche Studio. “The San Diego location is all about piloting a potential new era of sales studios and exploring what retail could look like in the future,” says George Athan, Senior Vice President, Dealership Operations at US dealer group Holman. Porsche approached Holman about a year ago, and the two worked closely together on realising this alternative retail vision.