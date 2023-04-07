Fiat redefines immersive retail with metaverse store

Consumer behaviour has evolved rapidly in the wake of the Internet, the digital revolution and the global pandemic. Online purchases have become the norm for almost any type of product. In China, 30% of all retail purchases take place online today. At the same time, COVID normalised remote working and simultaneously accelerated the demand for home delivery services. For Fiat, these trends all pointed in one direction.

“The way we buy things, the way we work, our sense of location—all these things have significantly changed,” says Laurent Diot, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at the Fiat and Abarth brands. “At Fiat, we started asking ourselves, what can we do to respond to that trend?” Metaverse technology offers a potential solution.