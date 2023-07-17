Software just the start of a UX-defined vehicle, says Nio

As automakers become mobility providers, charging takes the place of fuelling, and product makes way for service, traditional brand strategies will be turned on their head. China-headquartered Nio is currently in the midst of a European push and establishing itself as a global player in the electric vehicle (EV) space. The company has taken the soft-touch sales approach so far that it’s almost a caress. But could it prove the ticket to success in this increasingly competitive and rapidly evolving space?