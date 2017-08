Knorr-Bremse can't afford to give up on Haldex as the latter's trailer technology is pivotal to realising its autonomous ambitions, writes Megan Lampinen

Knorr-Bremse’s offer for Haldex could remain on the table for another six months, adding half a year to the already prolonged courtship. While Haldex has at times proven a reluctant bride, Knorr-Bremse remains as dedicated to the marriage as ever….