Could 2018 be a pivotal year for auto retail?

Marina Cheal considers the tech trends set to shape the auto industry over the next 12 months and beyond

The entire process of buying a car today is vastly different than it’s ever been. For starters, the dealership is no longer the all-powerful force in persuading people to purchase a car that it once was.

In fact, with technology enabling access-all-areas availability to detailed car information and DIY online research into different vehicles becoming commonplace, the power balance has shifted from the salesmen to the people with their feet firmly on the gas pedal: the consumers.

So, what’s next?

Presented here are the key automotive retail trends to watch out for in 2018 and beyond….