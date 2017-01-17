WABCO pioneers breakthrough air suspension technology for premium electric sport utility vehicles; remains industry’s sole supplier of electronically controlled air supply systems for electric passenger cars

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC), a leading global supplier of technologies and services that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles, today announced that for the first time it will supply a major German passenger car maker with WABCO’s breakthrough electric Twin Compressor air suspension technology. WABCO is expected to equip all of the customer’s premium electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in global series production starting in late 2018.

This new long-term supply agreement further strengthens WABCO’s leadership position as the passenger car industry’s sole supplier of electronically controlled air supply systems for electric-powered passenger vehicles. WABCO’s air supply system on electric vehicles lowers the body at high speeds, reducing aerodynamic drag and, therefore, improves energy consumption. It also enables intelligent lowering of the vehicle when parked to optimize inductive electric charging, eliminating need for cable connections.

WABCO’s pioneering engineering for premium electric SUVs includes its compact air supply with built-in Twin Compressors, resulting in an innovative high-performance air supply system. This industry-first invention differentiates by increasing rate of airflow by 40 percent and by augmenting maximum air pressure up to 15 percent alongside superior acoustic performance. WABCO’s compressors also start electronically, rather than electro-mechanically, which softly reduces the starting electric current by 50 percent. In addition, WABCO’s technology operates virtually in silence, another differentiator that eliminates noise and enables quiet riding in luxury passenger vehicles.

“Automakers are continuing to emphasize electrification, and we see a trend toward a rising number of electric vehicle models around the world, which call for increasingly efficient air compression at high pressures while retaining energy,” said Philipp Helmich, WABCO Vice President, Original Equipment Sales and Key Account Management. “Further demonstrating WABCO’s technology leadership, our new Twin Compressor is at the heart of tomorrow’s air suspension systems for premium electric passenger cars and sport utility vehicles.”

WABCO has further differentiated its Twin Compressor system with an optional boost function, which increases the air reservoir’s energy capacity over threefold. This means the size of the reservoir can be significantly decreased, which helps to reduce vehicle weight.

