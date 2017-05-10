Introducing the Garmin eLog, a subscription-free, FMCSA-compliant ELD for truck drivers

Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the Garmin eLog Compliant ELD – a sleek, easy-to-use, hours-of-service (HOS) electronic logging device (ELD) designed to be used by drivers who are currently required to prepare HOS records of duty status (RODS) in compliance with recent amendments to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) ELD mandate. The Garmin eLog is easy to install and setup and comes with the benefit of having no subscription fees. The versatile device is equipped with an adaptor that supports 9-pin J1939 and 6-pin J1708 diagnostic ports to fit nearly any truck. Truckers can easily download the free Garmin eLog™ App to a compatible smartphone1 to complete their ELD compliance solution. Once downloaded, RODS are securely stored in the driver’s smartphone with the option to share Garmin eLog data for inspection purposes.

“The Garmin eLog automatically prepares and stores hours-of-service and records of duty status with no subscription fees giving truckers one less thing to worry about when they’re on the road,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Users are now getting a solution for ELD compliance that is both flexible and simple to use.”

With the Garmin eLog, truckers can rest assured as the ELD automatically prepares RODS and provides drivers with easy access to their duty status and remaining driving hours. Additionally, the ELD securely stores RODS locally to the truck driver’s smartphone. A USB port connection is also built into the hardware to allow for easy inspections and retrievals of any ELD data.

The Garmin eLog is compatible with the Garmin dēzl 570, 770, or dēzl Cam trucking navigators to receive all the new benefits offered by the ELD right on the navigation display screen. This convenient pairing eliminates the need for truckers to glance at a smartphone for ELD data, and leaves information stored securely on the navigation device instead of the smartphone.

In addition, the Garmin eLog will soon include Driver Vehicle Inspection Reporting (DVIR), International Fuel Tax Agreement (IFTA) logs, and have the ability to transfer RODS seamlessly via Bluetooth technology.

The Garmin eLog Compliant ELD is expected to be available in the third quarter of 2017 with a suggested retail price of $249.99. For more information, visit www.garmin.com.

The Garmin eLog Compliant ELD is the latest from the consumer automotive and camera segment of Garmin, the leading worldwide provider of portable navigation devices for automobiles, motorcycles and trucks. The company’s user-friendly navigation and action camera solutions have innovative features that provide time- and fuel-saving benefits to meet the demands of everyday driving and outdoor living.

For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation, advancements with camera solutions, wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle.

1Compatible with Android and Apple mobile devices with Bluetooth BT and GPS capability.

NOTICE: This device has not been authorized as required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission. This device is not, and may not be, offered for sale or lease, until authorization is obtained.

