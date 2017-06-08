Home > Monthly eMagazine > AW Monthly June 2017

AW Monthly June 2017

June 8, 2017

Welcome to the latest issue of AW Monthly

The June edition of AW Monthly includes the usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with:

  • Roberto Cortes, President and Chief Executive, MAN Latin America
  • Chris Mason, Chief Executive, FISITA
  • Brad Davey, Chief Marketing Officer, ArcelorMittal
  • Scott Bailey, President and Chief Executive, Tula
  • Enrico Salvatori, Senior Vice President and President, EMEA, Qualcomm
  • Kazuoki Matsugatani, Head of EU Engineering, Denso International Europe
  • Brian Fitzsimons, Technology Director, Nexcel
  • Sergio Barata, General Manager, EMEA, Telogis
  • Graham Cookson, Chief Economist & Head of Research, Inrix

Also in this issue:

  • Ford’s executive reshuffle, GM’s shrinking footprint, PSA’s Asia strategy
  • COMMENT: Ford’s investors get their scalp
  • The “Big Border tax”, Brexit and protectionism in the auto industry
  • Audi’s new A8 – stripping back aluminium to select steel
  • Macron election sparks business optimism
  • Germany’s self-driving law ‘critical to development of autonomous driving tech’
  • Delphi sharpens autonomous focus with Powertrain spin-off
  • COMMENT: Has heavy-duty vertical integration ‘run its course’?

We hope you enjoy this issue of AW Monthly, and as always, we welcome your thoughts and suggestions; email us at editorial@automotiveworld.com.

Martin Kahl
Editor, Automotive World

