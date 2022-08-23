WP.29 and the future of automotive cyber security

This Automotive World report explores the growing importance of securing an increasingly connected mobility ecosystem

Special report: WP.29 and the future of automotive cyber security

Networked vehicles, automated driving and intelligent transportation systems are reshaping mobility with unprecedented levels of convenience and safety. But at the same time, they open up additional attack vectors for cyber criminals. Cyber attacks comes in many forms and could have catastrophic consequences, from ransom demands to terrorist activity.

There is an urgent need to effectively manage the growing risk of cyber attacks on both individual vehicles and the wider mobility ecosystem. This is where regulations, standards and best-practice guidance can make a real difference. WP.29’s new regulation on cyber security (R155) requires all new car lines launched from existing electronic architectures to obtain cyber security system type approval as part of the process of whole vehicle type approval. Could this be the key to securing the software-defined car?

In this report:

Special report: WP.29 and the future of automotive cybersecurity’ presents insight from:

  • Aurora Labs
  • BlackBerry
  • Capgemini
  • Horiba Mira
  • IBM
  • Keysight Technology
  • The Qt Company
  • UL
  • UNECE

