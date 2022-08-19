Automotive rewrites the rules for cyber security

The automotive industry is steadily moving towards networked vehicles, automated driving and intelligent transportation systems. Smart technology developments like these promise a host of benefits but come at a cost. There is an urgent need to effectively manage the growing risk of cyber attacks on both individual vehicles and the wider mobility ecosystem.

Horiba Mira has been developing and delivering automotive cyber security solutions for the automotive Industry for more than 14 years. During this time the company has been at the forefront of several cyber security projects and actively contributed to the development of key automotive cyber security standards and regulations, such as SAE J3061, ISO/SAE 21434, ISO 24089 and the new UNECE regulations 155 and 156. Anthony Martin, Chief Engineer and head of Vehicle Resilience at Horiba Mira, points out that while the IT industry has established approaches to contend with such cyber threats, these protocols do not always directly translate to automotive applications. In this case, he tells Automotive World, cyber security presents a wholly different set of considerations.