UNECE reveals how new regulations will improve security

Elle Farrell-Kingsley dives deep into how UNECE’s R.155 and other regulations will improve automotive cyber security for connected cars

According to Upstream Security Global’s Automotive Cybersecurity report, connected vehicles are expected to account for a quarter of all passenger cars worldwide by 2023. By 2025, this figure could reach 86% of the global automotive market. While connected components and systems are essential to enhancing the future of mobility, advancing autonomous vehicles (AVs) and providing better user experiences will introduce additional vulnerabilities and entry points for potential hackers.

The ever-growing cyber threat continues to develop. According to the AV-TEST Institute, the number of malicious programmes has increased dramatically over the last decade, from roughly 65 million in 2011 to approximately 1.1 billion in the last quarter of 2020.

As the automotive industry becomes more connected with more data and software, the profitability, likelihood, and subsequent danger of automotive cyber attacks will increase.

WP.29

In response to these predicted threats, the World Forum for Harmonization of Vehicle Regulations (WP.29), hosted by UNECE, has been developing new automotive regulations. WP.29 is the intergovernmental platform responsible for the regulatory frameworks regarding the safety and environmental performance of vehicle subsystems and parts.

The connected vehicle opens up new avenues for malicious attacks

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£1,950
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here