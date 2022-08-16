UNECE reveals how new regulations will improve security

According to Upstream Security Global’s Automotive Cybersecurity report, connected vehicles are expected to account for a quarter of all passenger cars worldwide by 2023. By 2025, this figure could reach 86% of the global automotive market. While connected components and systems are essential to enhancing the future of mobility, advancing autonomous vehicles (AVs) and providing better user experiences will introduce additional vulnerabilities and entry points for potential hackers.

The ever-growing cyber threat continues to develop. According to the AV-TEST Institute, the number of malicious programmes has increased dramatically over the last decade, from roughly 65 million in 2011 to approximately 1.1 billion in the last quarter of 2020.

As the automotive industry becomes more connected with more data and software, the profitability, likelihood, and subsequent danger of automotive cyber attacks will increase.

WP.29

In response to these predicted threats, the World Forum for Harmonization of Vehicle Regulations (WP.29), hosted by UNECE, has been developing new automotive regulations. WP.29 is the intergovernmental platform responsible for the regulatory frameworks regarding the safety and environmental performance of vehicle subsystems and parts.