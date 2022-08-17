The culture of cyber security is vital, not the regulation

When the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) drew up its WP.29 regulatory framework—UN Regulation No. 155 (R155)—it sought to establish a clear benchmark to measure automotive security standards. According to industrial electrical system specialist Thales Group, the vulnerabilities cited generally fall into three categories: vehicle hardware, communications, and applications.

However, to say that cyber security only becomes a concern once a vehicle leaves the factory is a mistake. Manufacturing processes are creating a larger surface area for an attack as they incorporate an increasing amount of connected technology. This risk was made clear in 2017 when a large-scale ransomware attack halted production at plants owned by Honda, Renault, and Nissan.

Clearly, true cyber security does and should begin with manufacturing plants.